All apartments in East Whittier
Find more places like 16409 Red Coach Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Whittier, CA
/
16409 Red Coach Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16409 Red Coach Ln

16409 Red Coach Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16409 Red Coach Lane, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath single story house is located in the East Whittier neighborhood near Imperial Hwy/Santa Gertrudes. Features new paint and carpet throughout the house. Spacious backyard for entertaining. Kitchen comes with stove and dishwasher. Central heating and air. Two car garage. No utilities included. Owner pays for landscaping services. Pets ok with additional deposit (breed restriction apply)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16409 Red Coach Ln have any available units?
16409 Red Coach Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16409 Red Coach Ln have?
Some of 16409 Red Coach Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16409 Red Coach Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16409 Red Coach Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16409 Red Coach Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16409 Red Coach Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16409 Red Coach Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16409 Red Coach Ln does offer parking.
Does 16409 Red Coach Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16409 Red Coach Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16409 Red Coach Ln have a pool?
No, 16409 Red Coach Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16409 Red Coach Ln have accessible units?
No, 16409 Red Coach Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16409 Red Coach Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16409 Red Coach Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16409 Red Coach Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16409 Red Coach Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Habra, CAWhittier, CALa Mirada, CABuena Park, CASanta Fe Springs, CANorwalk, CA
Cerritos, CAPico Rivera, CAHacienda Heights, CARowland Heights, CABrea, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CACypress, CALakewood, CAArtesia, CAMontebello, CADowney, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern California University of Health SciencesCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine