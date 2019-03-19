16409 Red Coach Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bath single story house is located in the East Whittier neighborhood near Imperial Hwy/Santa Gertrudes. Features new paint and carpet throughout the house. Spacious backyard for entertaining. Kitchen comes with stove and dishwasher. Central heating and air. Two car garage. No utilities included. Owner pays for landscaping services. Pets ok with additional deposit (breed restriction apply)