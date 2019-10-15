16021 Marlinton Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Clean and move in condition 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single story charmer. True hardwood flooring in hallway and bedrooms. Laminate flooring in living room. Fire place in living room. Living room has French Doors leading out to enjoyable backyard. Backyard is open, patio, deck area and kids playhouse.Master suite. Updated and open concept kitchen with tiled flooring, eating area and mud room. Separate door to side yard. 2 car garage attached with entrance in mud room. Laundry room is located in garage. Driveway is large enough to fit 3-4 cars.