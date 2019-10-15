All apartments in East Whittier
16021 Marlinton Drive

16021 Marlinton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16021 Marlinton Drive, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean and move in condition 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single story charmer. True hardwood flooring in hallway and bedrooms. Laminate flooring in living room. Fire place in living room. Living room has French Doors leading out to enjoyable backyard. Backyard is open, patio, deck area and kids playhouse.Master suite. Updated and open concept kitchen with tiled flooring, eating area and mud room. Separate door to side yard. 2 car garage attached with entrance in mud room. Laundry room is located in garage. Driveway is large enough to fit 3-4 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16021 Marlinton Drive have any available units?
16021 Marlinton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16021 Marlinton Drive have?
Some of 16021 Marlinton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16021 Marlinton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16021 Marlinton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16021 Marlinton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16021 Marlinton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Whittier.
Does 16021 Marlinton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16021 Marlinton Drive offers parking.
Does 16021 Marlinton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16021 Marlinton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16021 Marlinton Drive have a pool?
No, 16021 Marlinton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16021 Marlinton Drive have accessible units?
No, 16021 Marlinton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16021 Marlinton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16021 Marlinton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16021 Marlinton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16021 Marlinton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
