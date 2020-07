Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool

Excellent 3 bedroom, 2 Full bathroom pool home with 1,300 Square feet of living space on a large 7,708 Square foot lot! Great curb appeal with large driveway that should be friendly to most RVs! 2 car garage with insulated door. Entry leads to dining, kitchen and living rooms. Hardwood flooring or laminate throughout. Central heating. Entertainers backyard with filtered pool, patio and lawn area!