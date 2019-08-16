All apartments in East Whittier
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM

12039 Tigrina Ave

12039 Tigrina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12039 Tigrina Avenue, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful well maintained four bedrooms two bathrooms Whittier home.
This beautiful house offer four bedrooms two bathrooms freshly paint, new carpet master bedroom bathrooms new remodeled.
Each bedroom closet with mirror doors. Center air and heating.
Well-maintained and private backyard.
Very good size kitchen with tiles counter top, double panel windows laminate wood floor in the dining room hallway area, tiles in the kitchen, concrete floor in the garage.
Beautiful home waiting for your family to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

