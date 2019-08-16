12039 Tigrina Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful well maintained four bedrooms two bathrooms Whittier home.

This beautiful house offer four bedrooms two bathrooms freshly paint, new carpet master bedroom bathrooms new remodeled.

Each bedroom closet with mirror doors. Center air and heating.

Well-maintained and private backyard.

Very good size kitchen with tiles counter top, double panel windows laminate wood floor in the dining room hallway area, tiles in the kitchen, concrete floor in the garage.

Beautiful home waiting for your family to move in!