9128 Huntington Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard on-site laundry parking

Convenient North San Gabriel Location. Across from Michalinda Park. Large studio apartment on the 2nd floor with large kitchen & eating area. Its walking distance to markets and dining. The School District is in highly desirable Temple City. Beautiful Spanish style courtyard apartment complex. Gas wall furnace to keep your winter warm & window A/C to keep things cool during summer. Bus access right outside of the complex for people who prefer public transportation. Near new ceramic tile floors in kitchen & bath and near new laminated wood floors in the rest of the apartment. 450SF of living area. Laundry room on site. One car covered carport parking on site. Near new water heaters for the building. Tenant pays electricity only.

12-month lease minimum. First month plus Security Deposit to start. $300 each refundable Pet Deposit for each allowable pet.