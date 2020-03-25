9128 Huntington Drive, East San Gabriel, CA 91775 East San Gabriel
Convenient North San Gabriel Location. Across from Michalinda Park. Large studio apartment on the 2nd floor with large kitchen & eating area. Its walking distance to markets and dining. The School District is in highly desirable Temple City. Beautiful Spanish style courtyard apartment complex. Gas wall furnace to keep your winter warm & window A/C to keep things cool during summer. Bus access right outside of the complex for people who prefer public transportation. Near new ceramic tile floors in kitchen & bath and near new laminated wood floors in the rest of the apartment. 450SF of living area. Laundry room on site. One car covered carport parking on site. Near new water heaters for the building. Tenant pays electricity only. 12-month lease minimum. First month plus Security Deposit to start. $300 each refundable Pet Deposit for each allowable pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
