9128 Huntington Dr

BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 BATH END UNIT SINGLE LEVEL GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT. UNFURNISHED. READY FOR MOVE-IN OPEN, LIGHT AND AIRY APARTMENT. LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE NORTH SAN GABRIEL. TEMPLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AVAILABLE. RUSTIC SPANISH STYLE COURTYARD APARTMENT. CERAMIC TILES IN KITCHEN AND BATH. LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS IN THE REST OF THE DWELLING. ACROSS THE STREET FROM MICHILLINDA PARK. WALKING DISTANCE TO FOOD MARKET, SHOPS, AND RESTAURANTS. 1-CAR PARKING SPACE. LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRICITY AND GAS.