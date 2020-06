Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Four Bedroom Home in San Gabriel, CA! - Rent $3,300

Security Deposit $3,300

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1800 sq ft

Wood/tile and carpet flooring

Central heating/air

2 car garage

Laundry available

Stove only included

Pets-MAYBE

Owner pays for gardener and trash



School district is Temple City. Great school district in San Gabriel Valley!



*NO FURNITURE WILL REMAIN IN HOME



To apply www.managedbyabc.com

Click "Tenants"

Click "Vacancies"



(RLNE2381423)