8859 Camino Real

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move right into this charming 3-bedroom home in a beautiful, highly sought-after North San Gabriel neighborhood and call it your sweet sweet "home" in the many years to come. Light and bright Kitchen with newer granite counter tops, cabinets, and tile floors. Spacious living room features classic hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, and large windows looking out to a private backyard with matured trees and large lawn. Adjacent to kitchen is the nice-sized dining area with beautiful neighborhood views. Laundry closet with provided washer and dryer is conveniently located in the kitchen and near the patio door open to backyard. Master bedroom has large closet and direct access to a private backyard. Renovated shower room with handsome tiled walls and newer vanity in the master bathroom. Beautiful vanity and free standing cabinet for abundant storage space in the hallway bathroom. Large and raised covered patio is a place to relax or entertain guests. In addition to a 2-car garage, the super long driveway leading to the garage from street offers extra parking space, and an area for kids practicing ball dribbling or slam dunk. Central A/C and heating further enhance your living comfort. Walk to outstanding elementary school and close to shopping, restaurants and transportation. Call Now!