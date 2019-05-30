All apartments in East San Gabriel
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

8634 Sunnyslope Drive

8634 Sunnyslope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8634 Sunnyslope Drive, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
San Marino School l Newly Remodeled Modern House - Property Id: 124447

A wonderful opportunity to be in the San Marino school district - within walking distance to K. L. Carver Elementary and Clairbourn School.

The house is not very spacious, but contemporary renovated throughout. Partially furnished - master bedroom comes with a white queen bed with four storage drawers and a white tall dress cabinet. The living room comes with two white wooden bench with storage drawers for additional storage space.

This delightful cape cod style cottage is a private retreat tucked away from the street. A covered front porch with built-in bench is the first sign of the amazing detail & charm that continues throughout the home. The inviting LR with handsome brick fireplace opens to a well-designed & updated kitchen with new cabinetry, Caesarstone counters, stainless steel appliances, and glass tile. Large backyard with a swimming pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124447
Property Id 124447

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4916050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 Sunnyslope Drive have any available units?
8634 Sunnyslope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 8634 Sunnyslope Drive have?
Some of 8634 Sunnyslope Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8634 Sunnyslope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Sunnyslope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Sunnyslope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8634 Sunnyslope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 8634 Sunnyslope Drive offer parking?
No, 8634 Sunnyslope Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8634 Sunnyslope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8634 Sunnyslope Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Sunnyslope Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8634 Sunnyslope Drive has a pool.
Does 8634 Sunnyslope Drive have accessible units?
No, 8634 Sunnyslope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 Sunnyslope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8634 Sunnyslope Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8634 Sunnyslope Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8634 Sunnyslope Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
