8634 Sunnyslope Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

San Marino School l Newly Remodeled Modern House - Property Id: 124447



A wonderful opportunity to be in the San Marino school district - within walking distance to K. L. Carver Elementary and Clairbourn School.



The house is not very spacious, but contemporary renovated throughout. Partially furnished - master bedroom comes with a white queen bed with four storage drawers and a white tall dress cabinet. The living room comes with two white wooden bench with storage drawers for additional storage space.



This delightful cape cod style cottage is a private retreat tucked away from the street. A covered front porch with built-in bench is the first sign of the amazing detail & charm that continues throughout the home. The inviting LR with handsome brick fireplace opens to a well-designed & updated kitchen with new cabinetry, Caesarstone counters, stainless steel appliances, and glass tile. Large backyard with a swimming pool.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124447

Property Id 124447



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4916050)