8253 BEVERLY DR

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE IN SAN GABRIEL - OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 FROM 1 PM TO 2 PM



8253 BEVERLY DRIVE, SAN GABRIEL. IS A SINGLE FAMILY HOME THAT CONTAINS 1729 SQ FT AND WAS BUILT IN 1947.



3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS.

FRONT SITTING ROOM IN LIVING ROOM, HAS A FIREPLACE

CARPET AND HARD WOOD FLOORS.

MASTER BEDROOM HAS A FIREPLACE AND MASTER BATHROOM IN ROOM

NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, COUNTER TOPS AND FLOORS.

DINING AREA THAT LEADS TO THE YARD.

CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE PARKING

THE LOT IS 10,546 SQ FT. HUGE YARD WITH FRUIT TREES.

HOUSE IS NEAR SAN GABRIEL COUNTRY CLUB.



SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED



CONTACT MABEL SALCEDO TO VIEW THE HOUSE AT 626-627-6517 OR EMAIL: msalcedo@inveserve.com



(RLNE4264601)