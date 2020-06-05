6835 Mayesdale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors. The bedrooms boast brand new carpet and deep closets. The backyard begins with a great covered patio, perfect for entertaining, which then extends to the garden area complete with fruit trees, making this a great space for all to enjoy. There is a 2-car garage for parkingwhich completes this wonderful home. No Pets - sorry!