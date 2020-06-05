All apartments in East San Gabriel
Find more places like 6835 Mayesdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East San Gabriel, CA
/
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:20 AM

6835 Mayesdale Avenue

6835 Mayesdale Avenue · (626) 688-2477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East San Gabriel
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors. The bedrooms boast brand new carpet and deep closets. The backyard begins with a great covered patio, perfect for entertaining, which then extends to the garden area complete with fruit trees, making this a great space for all to enjoy. There is a 2-car garage for parkingwhich completes this wonderful home. No Pets - sorry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 Mayesdale Avenue have any available units?
6835 Mayesdale Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6835 Mayesdale Avenue have?
Some of 6835 Mayesdale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6835 Mayesdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6835 Mayesdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 Mayesdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6835 Mayesdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 6835 Mayesdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6835 Mayesdale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6835 Mayesdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 Mayesdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 Mayesdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 6835 Mayesdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6835 Mayesdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6835 Mayesdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 Mayesdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6835 Mayesdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6835 Mayesdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6835 Mayesdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6835 Mayesdale Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East San Gabriel Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA
Altadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity