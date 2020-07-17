6808 Lotus Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Such a beautiful home on a quiet street full of trees. You will immediately notice the flowers, trees and landscaped front lawn as you walk up to this meticulously maintained home. As you enter you will see a blend of gorgeous original details and recently updated modern touches and conveniences. You will love the real hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, formal dining room with wainscoting, custom paint, blinds on all windows, and updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. The eat in kitchen features 42" cabinets, great storage, stainless steel appliances including a Bosch dishwasher, french door fridge with lower drawer freezer and gas range with 5 burners. There is also a small mudroom/office/storage off of the kitchen as you head to the large back yard. The entire yard is surrounded by tall privacy fencing and has two separate areas. One area, surrounded by vinyl picket fence, has grass, flowering trees and a large shade tree. The other area has several fruit trees (multiple citrus and apple) for you to enjoy! Off of the back of the two car garage there is a private covered patio perfect for hobbies or relaxation. The garage has built-in storage shelves, a large utility sink and brand new washer and dryer were installed less than one month ago! Owner is open to most pets with an additional pet fee. Tenant will be required to show proof of renters insurance before moving in.