All apartments in East San Gabriel
Find more places like 6808 Lotus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East San Gabriel, CA
/
6808 Lotus Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

6808 Lotus Avenue

6808 North Lotus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East San Gabriel
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6808 North Lotus Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Such a beautiful home on a quiet street full of trees. You will immediately notice the flowers, trees and landscaped front lawn as you walk up to this meticulously maintained home. As you enter you will see a blend of gorgeous original details and recently updated modern touches and conveniences. You will love the real hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, formal dining room with wainscoting, custom paint, blinds on all windows, and updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. The eat in kitchen features 42" cabinets, great storage, stainless steel appliances including a Bosch dishwasher, french door fridge with lower drawer freezer and gas range with 5 burners. There is also a small mudroom/office/storage off of the kitchen as you head to the large back yard. The entire yard is surrounded by tall privacy fencing and has two separate areas. One area, surrounded by vinyl picket fence, has grass, flowering trees and a large shade tree. The other area has several fruit trees (multiple citrus and apple) for you to enjoy! Off of the back of the two car garage there is a private covered patio perfect for hobbies or relaxation. The garage has built-in storage shelves, a large utility sink and brand new washer and dryer were installed less than one month ago! Owner is open to most pets with an additional pet fee. Tenant will be required to show proof of renters insurance before moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6808 Lotus Avenue have any available units?
6808 Lotus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 6808 Lotus Avenue have?
Some of 6808 Lotus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 Lotus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6808 Lotus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 Lotus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6808 Lotus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6808 Lotus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6808 Lotus Avenue offers parking.
Does 6808 Lotus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6808 Lotus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 Lotus Avenue have a pool?
No, 6808 Lotus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6808 Lotus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6808 Lotus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 Lotus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6808 Lotus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6808 Lotus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6808 Lotus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East San Gabriel 3 BedroomsEast San Gabriel Apartments with Balconies
East San Gabriel Apartments with GaragesEast San Gabriel Apartments with Hardwood Floors
East San Gabriel Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Temple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles