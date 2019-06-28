6521 N Muscatel Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally upgraded and remodeled spacious two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. The house looks like new! Fresh paint inside and out. This super bright and airy open floor plan comes with beautiful new waterproof laminated wood floors throughout the whole house. All four bedrooms come with energy efficient double pane windows and doors. The remodeled kitchen offers new granite counter tops, new dishwasher and ample cabinet storage space. The large family room comes with a new French-style sliding doors that open to a private backyard. The house nestles on a spacious parcel of land, and offers an attached two-car garage with a spacious driveway that easily accommodated two additional vehicles. The property is situated in the desirable North San Gabriel neighborhood, with access to the top-rated Temple City Unified School District.