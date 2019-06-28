All apartments in East San Gabriel
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

6521 N Muscatel Avenue

6521 North Muscatel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6521 North Muscatel Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally upgraded and remodeled spacious two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. The house looks like new! Fresh paint inside and out. This super bright and airy open floor plan comes with beautiful new waterproof laminated wood floors throughout the whole house. All four bedrooms come with energy efficient double pane windows and doors. The remodeled kitchen offers new granite counter tops, new dishwasher and ample cabinet storage space. The large family room comes with a new French-style sliding doors that open to a private backyard. The house nestles on a spacious parcel of land, and offers an attached two-car garage with a spacious driveway that easily accommodated two additional vehicles. The property is situated in the desirable North San Gabriel neighborhood, with access to the top-rated Temple City Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 N Muscatel Avenue have any available units?
6521 N Muscatel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 6521 N Muscatel Avenue have?
Some of 6521 N Muscatel Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 N Muscatel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6521 N Muscatel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 N Muscatel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6521 N Muscatel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 6521 N Muscatel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6521 N Muscatel Avenue offers parking.
Does 6521 N Muscatel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6521 N Muscatel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 N Muscatel Avenue have a pool?
No, 6521 N Muscatel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6521 N Muscatel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6521 N Muscatel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 N Muscatel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6521 N Muscatel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6521 N Muscatel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6521 N Muscatel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
