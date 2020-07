Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated range refrigerator

House for Rent

North of Las Tunas

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house

1000 square feet

Newly painted

Located at the rear of large lot

Large living room with wood floor and lots of windows

Full Kitchen recently remodeled

Stove with exhaust fan and refrigerator included

Tile floor in kitchen and granite counter tops

Dining area facing flower bed

Plenty of parking on the lot