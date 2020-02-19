880 N Gainsborough Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

San Marino School District. Set on a wide, sprawling 20,000 sqft lot, 880 Gainsborough is a beautiful example of mid-century architecture. A long driveway and terrace steps lead from the peaceful, tree-lined street through the landscaped front yard to an oversize two car garage. The stately residence, with its grand entrance, high vaulted hallways, and innumerable panes of glass, creates a space that is at once impressive and comfortable. Light, airy ambiance is in no short supply as the family room, kitchen, dining room, and formal living room all wrap around a poolside courtyard, utilizing floor-to-ceiling windows to highlight the beautifully manicured backyard. The master suite, featuring a walk-in closet and sizable master bath, receives its soft light and serenity from its own private courtyard. Three other bedrooms and a guest bathroom complete the bedroom wing of the house, each featuring the thematic interplay of glass and wood that is consistent throughout the entire estate.

Newly re-plaster pool. Convenient location minutes away from restaurants, shops, banks, supermarkets, bus stops and much more. Easy access to the 210 freeway.