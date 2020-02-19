All apartments in East Pasadena
880 N Gainsborough Drive
880 N Gainsborough Drive

880 Gainsborough Dr · No Longer Available
Location

880 Gainsborough Dr, East Pasadena, CA 91107

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
San Marino School District. Set on a wide, sprawling 20,000 sqft lot, 880 Gainsborough is a beautiful example of mid-century architecture. A long driveway and terrace steps lead from the peaceful, tree-lined street through the landscaped front yard to an oversize two car garage. The stately residence, with its grand entrance, high vaulted hallways, and innumerable panes of glass, creates a space that is at once impressive and comfortable. Light, airy ambiance is in no short supply as the family room, kitchen, dining room, and formal living room all wrap around a poolside courtyard, utilizing floor-to-ceiling windows to highlight the beautifully manicured backyard. The master suite, featuring a walk-in closet and sizable master bath, receives its soft light and serenity from its own private courtyard. Three other bedrooms and a guest bathroom complete the bedroom wing of the house, each featuring the thematic interplay of glass and wood that is consistent throughout the entire estate.
Newly re-plaster pool. Convenient location minutes away from restaurants, shops, banks, supermarkets, bus stops and much more. Easy access to the 210 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 N Gainsborough Drive have any available units?
880 N Gainsborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 880 N Gainsborough Drive have?
Some of 880 N Gainsborough Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 N Gainsborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
880 N Gainsborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 N Gainsborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 880 N Gainsborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Pasadena.
Does 880 N Gainsborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 880 N Gainsborough Drive offers parking.
Does 880 N Gainsborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 N Gainsborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 N Gainsborough Drive have a pool?
Yes, 880 N Gainsborough Drive has a pool.
Does 880 N Gainsborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 880 N Gainsborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 880 N Gainsborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 N Gainsborough Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 880 N Gainsborough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 N Gainsborough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
