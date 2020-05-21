3637 Grayburn Road

Amenities

This charming 1940 traditional style home is well located on a large lot on a quiet tree-lined street in the highly desirable Chapman Woods area of SE Pasadena, within minutes to shopping & Metro Gold Line. Featuring 3 bedrooms + 1.75 bathrooms, this home is in move-in condition. The private, spacious yard has a swimming pool, mature landscaping, new awning, mountain views + large brick patio for entertaining. Formal entry, spacious living room with fireplace & carpet, built-in shelves + Frenchdoors & dining room with hardwood floors, built-ins + wainscot detail. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, dual sink, recessed lighting, & cabinets. This home has wonderful natural light, a convenient layout & handsome finishes throughout. Features include newly refinished hardwood floors, carpet, repainted interior/ exterior, dual pane energy efficient windows, many built-ins, excellent storage, separate laundry room, energy-efficient central heating + A/C. Security system and sensors installed. Private patrol service in the neighborhood. Appliances incl.: refrigerator, stove + rangehood & dishwasher, new stacked washer/dryer, outlet for electric car charging & Nest thermostat. Rent includes pool service, gardener, trash, and quarterly pest control.