Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:59 AM

3637 Grayburn Road

3637 Grayburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3637 Grayburn Road, East Pasadena, CA 91107
Chapman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This charming 1940 traditional style home is well located on a large lot on a quiet tree-lined street in the highly desirable Chapman Woods area of SE Pasadena, within minutes to shopping & Metro Gold Line. Featuring 3 bedrooms + 1.75 bathrooms, this home is in move-in condition. The private, spacious yard has a swimming pool, mature landscaping, new awning, mountain views + large brick patio for entertaining. Formal entry, spacious living room with fireplace & carpet, built-in shelves + Frenchdoors & dining room with hardwood floors, built-ins + wainscot detail. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, dual sink, recessed lighting, & cabinets. This home has wonderful natural light, a convenient layout & handsome finishes throughout. Features include newly refinished hardwood floors, carpet, repainted interior/ exterior, dual pane energy efficient windows, many built-ins, excellent storage, separate laundry room, energy-efficient central heating + A/C. Security system and sensors installed. Private patrol service in the neighborhood. Appliances incl.: refrigerator, stove + rangehood & dishwasher, new stacked washer/dryer, outlet for electric car charging & Nest thermostat. Rent includes pool service, gardener, trash, and quarterly pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Grayburn Road have any available units?
3637 Grayburn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 3637 Grayburn Road have?
Some of 3637 Grayburn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 Grayburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Grayburn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Grayburn Road pet-friendly?
No, 3637 Grayburn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Pasadena.
Does 3637 Grayburn Road offer parking?
Yes, 3637 Grayburn Road offers parking.
Does 3637 Grayburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3637 Grayburn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Grayburn Road have a pool?
Yes, 3637 Grayburn Road has a pool.
Does 3637 Grayburn Road have accessible units?
No, 3637 Grayburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Grayburn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3637 Grayburn Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3637 Grayburn Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3637 Grayburn Road has units with air conditioning.

