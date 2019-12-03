3437 Milton Street

Amenities
This newly built back house is located south of Colorado Boulevard, and adjacent to schools, markets, restaurants, public transportation, and shopping centers. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths, granite countertops, wood-like floors, and ceiling fans. The kitchen boasts new appliances, including stove, refrigerator, and microwave. A separate utility room includes washer/dryer hookups. Additionally, the driveway provides off-street parking for 2 cars.
Don't miss this opportunity to live in a newly constructed home. Available for immediate occupancy!