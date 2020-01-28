All apartments in East Pasadena
3325 Martha Circle

3325 Martha Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Martha Circle, East Pasadena, CA 91107

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Award Winning San Marino School District. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this great home offers a spacious floorplan with a family room, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and its own eating area. There is also a living room with welcoming brick fireplace and the family room off the kitchen provides direct access to your tranquil backyard and patio which is great for relaxing or entertaining. A 2-car attached garage and laundry room complete this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Martha Circle have any available units?
3325 Martha Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 3325 Martha Circle have?
Some of 3325 Martha Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Martha Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Martha Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Martha Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Martha Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Pasadena.
Does 3325 Martha Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Martha Circle offers parking.
Does 3325 Martha Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Martha Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Martha Circle have a pool?
No, 3325 Martha Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Martha Circle have accessible units?
No, 3325 Martha Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Martha Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Martha Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Martha Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Martha Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
