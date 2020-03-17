2976 Lombardy Rd

Amenities

San Marino School District!!! Neat, well-maintained single floor house in a highly-desired neighbourhood. The house has 3 nice-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large living room boasts half-timbering high ceiling and elegant fireplace. The bonus family room is featured with beautiful skylines that casts abundant natural lights. A formal dining room connects to the newly remodeled kitchen with a breakfast nook. The detached garage is connected with a office over 200 sqft. Hardwood floor, freshly painted, newer kitchen, beautiful front-yard and backyard lawns...Close to schools, Trader Jones and Arcadia Mall. A Must See!



