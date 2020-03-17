All apartments in East Pasadena
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2976 Lombardy Rd

2976 Lombardy Road · No Longer Available
Location

2976 Lombardy Road, East Pasadena, CA 91107

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
San Marino School District!!! Neat, well-maintained single floor house in a highly-desired neighbourhood. The house has 3 nice-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large living room boasts half-timbering high ceiling and elegant fireplace. The bonus family room is featured with beautiful skylines that casts abundant natural lights. A formal dining room connects to the newly remodeled kitchen with a breakfast nook. The detached garage is connected with a office over 200 sqft. Hardwood floor, freshly painted, newer kitchen, beautiful front-yard and backyard lawns...Close to schools, Trader Jones and Arcadia Mall. A Must See!

(RLNE5639757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2976 Lombardy Rd have any available units?
2976 Lombardy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 2976 Lombardy Rd have?
Some of 2976 Lombardy Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2976 Lombardy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2976 Lombardy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2976 Lombardy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2976 Lombardy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2976 Lombardy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2976 Lombardy Rd offers parking.
Does 2976 Lombardy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2976 Lombardy Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2976 Lombardy Rd have a pool?
No, 2976 Lombardy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2976 Lombardy Rd have accessible units?
No, 2976 Lombardy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2976 Lombardy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2976 Lombardy Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2976 Lombardy Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2976 Lombardy Rd has units with air conditioning.
