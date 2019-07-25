845 Lopez Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal parking recently renovated some paid utils

2 Bed 2 Bath Recently Remolded - Property Id: 133076



recently remolded front house. Beautiful granite counter tops, updated bathrooms, tile flooring in living room, kitchen, dinning room, laundry room and bathrooms. New plush carpet in bedrooms. Fans. Freshly painted and cleaned. Shared driveway, parking available for one vehicle.



Close to CAL State LA, USC Medical Center and USC Keck of Medicine school, Monterey Park Corporate Center, minutes from DTLA, easy access to the 710, 10, 5 and 60 Freeways.



Any occupants over the age of 18 must complete an application.

Applicants are required to provide proof of income.

Must show you make 2.5 x's the rent.

Must provide proof of renters insurance.

Credit check and background check required.

No Pets.

1 year lease.

We will have to verify employment and call your previous landlords to verify your tenancy with them.



Serious inquiries only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133076p

(RLNE5046557)