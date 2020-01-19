All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

730 Keenan Ave

730 Keenan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

730 Keenan Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
alarm system
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
NEW contemporary style home was built just two years ago, it's the front house on the property. This spacious 1,150 sq. ft. home consists of a beautiful custom open floor plan that also offers plenty of privacy. This home includes central heating & A/C, installed alarm system, cable & satellite wiring ready, included stainless steel appliances (washer/dryer, fridge, stove/oven, and microwave) & motorized gate upon entry to the property. One single car garage with motorized garage door. Small pets will be allowed with a small extra security deposit fee. The location is conveniently located near ELAC, CSULA, DTLA, grocery stores, restaurants, the Metro Gold Line, Whittier Blvd., the 60, 710, and 5 freeways, making this propertys location very desirable. **OWNER PAYS FOR WATER**

(RLNE5343194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Keenan Ave have any available units?
730 Keenan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 730 Keenan Ave have?
Some of 730 Keenan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Keenan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
730 Keenan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Keenan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 730 Keenan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 730 Keenan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 730 Keenan Ave offers parking.
Does 730 Keenan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Keenan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Keenan Ave have a pool?
No, 730 Keenan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 730 Keenan Ave have accessible units?
No, 730 Keenan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Keenan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Keenan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Keenan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 Keenan Ave has units with air conditioning.

