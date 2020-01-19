730 Keenan Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

NEW contemporary style home was built just two years ago, it's the front house on the property. This spacious 1,150 sq. ft. home consists of a beautiful custom open floor plan that also offers plenty of privacy. This home includes central heating & A/C, installed alarm system, cable & satellite wiring ready, included stainless steel appliances (washer/dryer, fridge, stove/oven, and microwave) & motorized gate upon entry to the property. One single car garage with motorized garage door. Small pets will be allowed with a small extra security deposit fee. The location is conveniently located near ELAC, CSULA, DTLA, grocery stores, restaurants, the Metro Gold Line, Whittier Blvd., the 60, 710, and 5 freeways, making this propertys location very desirable. **OWNER PAYS FOR WATER**



