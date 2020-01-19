730 Keenan Ave

Amenities
NEW contemporary style home was built just two years ago, it's the front house on the property. This spacious 1,150 sq. ft. home consists of a beautiful custom open floor plan that also offers plenty of privacy. This home includes central heating & A/C, installed alarm system, cable & satellite wiring ready, included stainless steel appliances (washer/dryer, fridge, stove/oven, and microwave) & motorized gate upon entry to the property. One single car garage with motorized garage door. Small pets will be allowed with a small extra security deposit fee. The location is conveniently located near ELAC, CSULA, DTLA, grocery stores, restaurants, the Metro Gold Line, Whittier Blvd., the 60, 710, and 5 freeways, making this propertys location very desirable. **OWNER PAYS FOR WATER**
