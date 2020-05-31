701 Simmons Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled Spanish style colonial in desirable East LA for lease! Welcome to this light and bright home where a large front yard welcomes you home to light wood laminate floors, crown moldings, carved wood fireplace and recessed lighting in the large living area. A modern kitchen brings the best of style and functionality with sleek quartz counters, overhead range, stainless steel appliances and tons of storage space for all your cooking needs. The master bedroom has an ample sized walk in closet and shares a beautiful bathroom with intricate tile work in the glass enclosed shower, new vanity & updated fixtures. The second full bath features similar upgrades. Other amenities include central air and heat and two-car garage. Great opportunity to live in style and be in the center of an up and coming area with great restaurants, shops within walking distance, and easy access to convenient public transit!