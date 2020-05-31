All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

701 Simmons Avenue

701 Simmons Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 Simmons Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled Spanish style colonial in desirable East LA for lease! Welcome to this light and bright home where a large front yard welcomes you home to light wood laminate floors, crown moldings, carved wood fireplace and recessed lighting in the large living area. A modern kitchen brings the best of style and functionality with sleek quartz counters, overhead range, stainless steel appliances and tons of storage space for all your cooking needs. The master bedroom has an ample sized walk in closet and shares a beautiful bathroom with intricate tile work in the glass enclosed shower, new vanity & updated fixtures. The second full bath features similar upgrades. Other amenities include central air and heat and two-car garage. Great opportunity to live in style and be in the center of an up and coming area with great restaurants, shops within walking distance, and easy access to convenient public transit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Simmons Avenue have any available units?
701 Simmons Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 701 Simmons Avenue have?
Some of 701 Simmons Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Simmons Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
701 Simmons Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Simmons Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 701 Simmons Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 701 Simmons Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 701 Simmons Avenue offers parking.
Does 701 Simmons Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Simmons Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Simmons Avenue have a pool?
No, 701 Simmons Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 701 Simmons Avenue have accessible units?
No, 701 Simmons Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Simmons Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Simmons Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Simmons Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 Simmons Avenue has units with air conditioning.

