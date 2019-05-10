4032 City Terrace Dr

4032 City Terrace Drive, East Los Angeles, CA 90063 East Los Angeles
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Now showing this beautifully remodeled home. Large fenced in outdoor area perfect for entertaining. New hardwood floors and tile compliment this location with an updated feel perfect place to call home. Please call to set up an appointment.
We will be updating with photos soon!
Walk Score: 71 Very Walkable Most errands can be accomplished on foot. Transit Score: 52 Good Transit Many nearby public transportation options.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
