All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 4032 City Terrace Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
4032 City Terrace Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

4032 City Terrace Dr

4032 City Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4032 City Terrace Drive, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Now showing this beautifully remodeled home. Large fenced in outdoor area perfect for entertaining. New hardwood floors and tile compliment this location with an updated feel perfect place to call home. Please call to set up an appointment.

We will be updating with photos soon!

Walk Score: 71 Very Walkable
Most errands can be accomplished on foot.
Transit Score: 52 Good Transit
Many nearby public transportation options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 City Terrace Dr have any available units?
4032 City Terrace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 4032 City Terrace Dr have?
Some of 4032 City Terrace Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 City Terrace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4032 City Terrace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 City Terrace Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4032 City Terrace Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 4032 City Terrace Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4032 City Terrace Dr offers parking.
Does 4032 City Terrace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 City Terrace Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 City Terrace Dr have a pool?
No, 4032 City Terrace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4032 City Terrace Dr have accessible units?
No, 4032 City Terrace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 City Terrace Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4032 City Terrace Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4032 City Terrace Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4032 City Terrace Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles