Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled two bedroom one bath with laminate wood floor in living room and bedrooms tile flooring bathrooms kitchens laundry room when it was brand-new stove ready to move in with locations close downtown LA to shopping and and freeways



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,500.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.