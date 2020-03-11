All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

3538 City Terrace Drive

3538 City Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3538 City Terrace Drive, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ROOM FOR RENT upstairs with a shared full bathroom. Amazing location, right next to the freeway close to downtown and CSULA! Rent this room out before it goes. This room comes with a balcony with a view too

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 City Terrace Drive have any available units?
3538 City Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 3538 City Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3538 City Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 City Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3538 City Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 3538 City Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 3538 City Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3538 City Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 City Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 City Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 3538 City Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3538 City Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 3538 City Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 City Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 City Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3538 City Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3538 City Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
