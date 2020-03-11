3538 City Terrace Drive, East Los Angeles, CA 90063 East Los Angeles
ROOM FOR RENT upstairs with a shared full bathroom. Amazing location, right next to the freeway close to downtown and CSULA! Rent this room out before it goes. This room comes with a balcony with a view too
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
