East Los Angeles, CA
3503 Ellison St 1/2
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

3503 Ellison St 1/2

3503 Ellison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Ellison Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1/2 Available 12/21/19 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 179801

Renting nice 1 bed 1 bath apartment with all utilities included (electricity ,Gas ,Water & trash). Apartment comes with private gated parking for 1 car . Apartment was renovated about 1 year ago . Located in a nice quite area of city Terrance . Property is located 1 mile from Cal State L.A and 15 min from Dodgers stadium and downtown L.A . Looking a for a respectful tenant that's going to respect neighbors property is Gated and very private . Please don't fall for any scams I will never ask anyone to send money all Interactions will be In person . I will be having a showing on 11/23 & 11/30 from
11-1 pm and taking applications . If you have any questions please contact me .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179801p
Property Id 179801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5331491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Ellison St 1/2 have any available units?
3503 Ellison St 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 3503 Ellison St 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Ellison St 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Ellison St 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 3503 Ellison St 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 3503 Ellison St 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 3503 Ellison St 1/2 offers parking.
Does 3503 Ellison St 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 Ellison St 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Ellison St 1/2 have a pool?
No, 3503 Ellison St 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 3503 Ellison St 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 3503 Ellison St 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Ellison St 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3503 Ellison St 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 Ellison St 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 Ellison St 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

