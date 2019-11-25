3503 Ellison St 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment



Renting nice 1 bed 1 bath apartment with all utilities included (electricity ,Gas ,Water & trash). Apartment comes with private gated parking for 1 car . Apartment was renovated about 1 year ago . Located in a nice quite area of city Terrance . Property is located 1 mile from Cal State L.A and 15 min from Dodgers stadium and downtown L.A . Looking a for a respectful tenant that's going to respect neighbors property is Gated and very private . Please don't fall for any scams I will never ask anyone to send money all Interactions will be In person . I will be having a showing on 11/23 & 11/30 from

11-1 pm and taking applications . If you have any questions please contact me .

No Pets Allowed



