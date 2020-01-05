3351 Floral Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom 2 Bath Arts and Crafts Home For Rent



This historic Craftsman style home, located in the hills of City Terrace, has been remodeled with all the conveniences of modern living: new appliances, new plumbing, a new electrical system and the flexibility of an open floor plan with loads of natural light. Beautiful Craftsman-style details abound, including rich woodwork, built-in cabinetry, wainscoting, and a gourmet kitchen with an island and custom cabinets, granite counters and a large pantry. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and full bathroom, and there are two large bedrooms and a small office or extra space upstairs. You also get an indoor laundry room, a sun-room and central AC/Heat. A shaded porch makes an idyllic retreat to sit and enjoy the fresh air and 180 Degree views of the city with total privacy! The front and backyards are planted with low maintenance, drought-tolerant, mostly native plants and there is plenty of room for growing fresh vegetables. A perfect yard to delight your pets! This beautiful home offers way too much to list. Minutes from DTLA, Arts District, USC Keck School of Medicine, CAL State LA and Metro Train Gold Line. To schedule your showing call or text, Anthony Lopez 323-273-5567.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3351-floral-dr-los-angeles-ca-90063-usa/6941c540-77ed-4602-ba02-49d129d76a05



(RLNE5317900)