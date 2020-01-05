All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 3351 Floral Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
3351 Floral Drive
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

3351 Floral Drive

3351 Floral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3351 Floral Drive, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom 2 Bath Arts and Crafts Home For Rent

This historic Craftsman style home, located in the hills of City Terrace, has been remodeled with all the conveniences of modern living: new appliances, new plumbing, a new electrical system and the flexibility of an open floor plan with loads of natural light. Beautiful Craftsman-style details abound, including rich woodwork, built-in cabinetry, wainscoting, and a gourmet kitchen with an island and custom cabinets, granite counters and a large pantry. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and full bathroom, and there are two large bedrooms and a small office or extra space upstairs. You also get an indoor laundry room, a sun-room and central AC/Heat. A shaded porch makes an idyllic retreat to sit and enjoy the fresh air and 180 Degree views of the city with total privacy! The front and backyards are planted with low maintenance, drought-tolerant, mostly native plants and there is plenty of room for growing fresh vegetables. A perfect yard to delight your pets! This beautiful home offers way too much to list. Minutes from DTLA, Arts District, USC Keck School of Medicine, CAL State LA and Metro Train Gold Line. To schedule your showing call or text, Anthony Lopez 323-273-5567.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3351-floral-dr-los-angeles-ca-90063-usa/6941c540-77ed-4602-ba02-49d129d76a05

(RLNE5317900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 Floral Drive have any available units?
3351 Floral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 3351 Floral Drive have?
Some of 3351 Floral Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 Floral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Floral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Floral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 Floral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3351 Floral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3351 Floral Drive offers parking.
Does 3351 Floral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Floral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Floral Drive have a pool?
No, 3351 Floral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3351 Floral Drive have accessible units?
No, 3351 Floral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Floral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 Floral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 Floral Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3351 Floral Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles