This is a well cared for home within a great neighborhood of single family homes. Great north of Beverly Blvd location with walking distance to shopping and transportation and schools. Recently remodeled and this home is in pristine mint immaculate move in condition. Large living room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is large and has a nice breakfast nook area. The bathroom has been remodeled with a new cabinet vanity with a corian countertop. New tile flooring and tiled tub/shower surround. The master suite is large and the second bedroom is large as well. There is a nice front porch and the enclosed private rear yard is grassed and has multiple fruit trees. The 2 car detached garage is accessed from the rear thru an alley & has a remote garage door opener. (it is currently disconnected for safety reasons). The last tenant was living in the property for many years. This is not your typical rental property. The owner has pride of ownership. Please use social distancing and COVID-19 showing protocols for your clients safety.