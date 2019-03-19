All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1548 CARMELINA

1548 North Carmelita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1548 North Carmelita Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Nestled on the end of a charming tree lined street in the heart of LA's Westside sits this brand new 4,075 sq ft contemporary residence with 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Enter a sleek foyer & family room w/ wet bar that opens out to grassy yard. 1st level incl. a guest suite, laundry rm, & elevator access. 2nd floor consists of great room filled w/ natural light, dining room, powder room, & gorgeous kitchen feat. stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances, natural quartz counters, & maple cabinetry. Master suite, 2 secondary bedrooms, & second laundry room are comfortably located on the 3rd floor. Beautiful engineered Oak floors are complemented by Porcelanosa tiling in baths & first floor. Wired for A/V in every room & comes w/ solar panels, 5.1 audio speakers in great room, dual speakers in master bed & bath, Lutron lighting control system, Navien tankless water heaters, & 6-camera security system. Providing both exceptional quality & value, this stunning house can truly be called home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 CARMELINA have any available units?
1548 CARMELINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1548 CARMELINA have?
Some of 1548 CARMELINA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 CARMELINA currently offering any rent specials?
1548 CARMELINA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 CARMELINA pet-friendly?
No, 1548 CARMELINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 1548 CARMELINA offer parking?
Yes, 1548 CARMELINA does offer parking.
Does 1548 CARMELINA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 CARMELINA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 CARMELINA have a pool?
No, 1548 CARMELINA does not have a pool.
Does 1548 CARMELINA have accessible units?
No, 1548 CARMELINA does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 CARMELINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 CARMELINA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 CARMELINA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 CARMELINA does not have units with air conditioning.
