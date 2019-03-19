1548 CARMELINA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Nestled on the end of a charming tree lined street in the heart of LA's Westside sits this brand new 4,075 sq ft contemporary residence with 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Enter a sleek foyer & family room w/ wet bar that opens out to grassy yard. 1st level incl. a guest suite, laundry rm, & elevator access. 2nd floor consists of great room filled w/ natural light, dining room, powder room, & gorgeous kitchen feat. stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances, natural quartz counters, & maple cabinetry. Master suite, 2 secondary bedrooms, & second laundry room are comfortably located on the 3rd floor. Beautiful engineered Oak floors are complemented by Porcelanosa tiling in baths & first floor. Wired for A/V in every room & comes w/ solar panels, 5.1 audio speakers in great room, dual speakers in master bed & bath, Lutron lighting control system, Navien tankless water heaters, & 6-camera security system. Providing both exceptional quality & value, this stunning house can truly be called home.