1268 N Hicks Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking internet access

Description



Breathtaking views of DTLA; Entertainers Paradise The perfect getaway from busy DTLA, yet a 5-10m uber ride to everything DTLA has to offer. Entertain and Impress friends and family with a great view of DTLA. A home from which you can relax, yet still feel like you have the pulse of the city. Dont miss your chance to live in this beautiful, artistic home. It will not last. Come Create, Entertain, and Meditate!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and 1 Parking spot included!! Why we love this property: -THE INSANE VIEW of DOWNTOWN LA -The incredible outdoor entertaining space -Includes 1 Parking Space -2 Bedrooms/1 Bath -All utilities included in rent- INCLUDING Internet -Recent Price Drop in Monthly Rent from $2650 to $2500 -Turn Key- Ready for Immediate occupancy -Washer Dryer included