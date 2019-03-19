All apartments in East Los Angeles
1268 N Hicks Ave
1268 N Hicks Ave

1268 North Hicks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1268 North Hicks Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Description

Breathtaking views of DTLA; Entertainers Paradise The perfect getaway from busy DTLA, yet a 5-10m uber ride to everything DTLA has to offer. Entertain and Impress friends and family with a great view of DTLA. A home from which you can relax, yet still feel like you have the pulse of the city. Dont miss your chance to live in this beautiful, artistic home. It will not last. Come Create, Entertain, and Meditate!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and 1 Parking spot included!! Why we love this property: -THE INSANE VIEW of DOWNTOWN LA -The incredible outdoor entertaining space -Includes 1 Parking Space -2 Bedrooms/1 Bath -All utilities included in rent- INCLUDING Internet -Recent Price Drop in Monthly Rent from $2650 to $2500 -Turn Key- Ready for Immediate occupancy -Washer Dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 N Hicks Ave have any available units?
1268 N Hicks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1268 N Hicks Ave have?
Some of 1268 N Hicks Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 N Hicks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1268 N Hicks Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 N Hicks Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1268 N Hicks Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 1268 N Hicks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1268 N Hicks Ave does offer parking.
Does 1268 N Hicks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1268 N Hicks Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 N Hicks Ave have a pool?
No, 1268 N Hicks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1268 N Hicks Ave have accessible units?
No, 1268 N Hicks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 N Hicks Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1268 N Hicks Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 N Hicks Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 N Hicks Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
