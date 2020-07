Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Hillside private house with long driveway and large yard. Recently remolded kitchen and new tile flooring, new carpet, and paint. Attached Single Car Garage with laundry hook up. Minutes away from DTLA, CSULA, USC Medical Center, 10 and 710 Freeways. Walking distance to schools, library, stores and park.

No Pets Allowed



