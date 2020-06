Amenities

on-site laundry carport some paid utils range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

* Freshly painted

* Plank flooring throughout

* Ceramic Tile in kitchen and bathroom

* 30" White stove

* New tub

* New vanity

* One assigned carport parking #3

* Laundry room

* Water & gardener and electricity Included

* No Pets

* We do not participate in Sec. 8 program



Please contact Erick for appointments 323-776-0367



**Professionally Managed by RTI Properties, Inc.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.