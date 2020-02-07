All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 1116 S Fetterly Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
1116 S Fetterly Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 1:36 AM

1116 S Fetterly Avenue

1116 South Fetterly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

1116 South Fetterly Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly built (2014) with 1800 Sq Ft living space. Hand-crafted touches and designer details with crown molding all over. The house has spacious and charming open floor plan with large kitchen and large living room and ample closet space.
Newer kitchen cabinetry with Granite counter tops and Stainless steel oven range, built-in Stainless steel microwave, side by side Stainless steel refrigerator and dish washer. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. 4 beautifully appointed bathrooms (2 full+2 half). Central A/C. Tankless water heater. Laundry Room with washer and dryer inside. Private backyard space. 3 private car garage with remotely controlled.
Conveniently located on some of LA's hottest night life such as DTLA, Highland Park, Boyle Heights, Silver-lake, Hollywood, Echo Park & Whittier Blvd.
It is a short walk from variety of shops, boutique stores and restaurants.
The house located less than a mile away from either the 5 Fwy, 710 Fwy and 60 freeway and the Metro Gold Line. The property has motorized with remote control gated parking with secured keypad entry for extra security and peace of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 S Fetterly Avenue have any available units?
1116 S Fetterly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1116 S Fetterly Avenue have?
Some of 1116 S Fetterly Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 S Fetterly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1116 S Fetterly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 S Fetterly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1116 S Fetterly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 1116 S Fetterly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1116 S Fetterly Avenue offers parking.
Does 1116 S Fetterly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 S Fetterly Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 S Fetterly Avenue have a pool?
No, 1116 S Fetterly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1116 S Fetterly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1116 S Fetterly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 S Fetterly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 S Fetterly Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 S Fetterly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1116 S Fetterly Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingEast Los Angeles Cheap Apartments
East Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles