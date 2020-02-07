1116 S Fetterly Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly built (2014) with 1800 Sq Ft living space. Hand-crafted touches and designer details with crown molding all over. The house has spacious and charming open floor plan with large kitchen and large living room and ample closet space.

Newer kitchen cabinetry with Granite counter tops and Stainless steel oven range, built-in Stainless steel microwave, side by side Stainless steel refrigerator and dish washer. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. 4 beautifully appointed bathrooms (2 full+2 half). Central A/C. Tankless water heater. Laundry Room with washer and dryer inside. Private backyard space. 3 private car garage with remotely controlled.

Conveniently located on some of LA's hottest night life such as DTLA, Highland Park, Boyle Heights, Silver-lake, Hollywood, Echo Park & Whittier Blvd.

It is a short walk from variety of shops, boutique stores and restaurants.

The house located less than a mile away from either the 5 Fwy, 710 Fwy and 60 freeway and the Metro Gold Line. The property has motorized with remote control gated parking with secured keypad entry for extra security and peace of mind.