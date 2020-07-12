Apartment List
/
CA
/
dublin
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

109 Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dublin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,080
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,137
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,234
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
14 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,264
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,414
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
38 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,048
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Downtown Dublin
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,122
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1027 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
West Dublin
Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,208
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
920 sqft
Newly upgraded one- and two-bedroom units with full-size washers, private patios and garbage disposal service. The pet-friendly community has a pool and a spa for relaxation. Close to Stoneridge Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
19 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
934 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
45 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,352
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Ramon Village
7323 Starward Drive Unit 17
7323 Starward Drive, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
667 sqft
Updated throughout, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 667 square foot unit is centrally located in the heart of Dublin.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2337 Central Pkwy.
2337 Central Parkway, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1954 sqft
Dublin Ranch 4 BR. 4 BA.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4633 Newhaven
4633 Newhaven Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1784 sqft
Dublin Summerglen 3 bd/2.5 ba walk to Dougherty elementary! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2.5 BA - S.F.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dublin Ranch
4260 Clarinbridge Cir
4260 Clarinbridge Circle, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1428 sqft
Avail Mid SEPT!!! This Beautiful condo is located close to freeway and shopping centers. Offering an updated 2 bed 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage and out door balcony. This unit faces the pool and is close entrance.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
5510 Iron Horse Parkway
5510 Iron Horse Parkway, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1770 sqft
In the heart of Dublin, this townhome features a two-car garage with an open floor plan. The first floor bedroom with private bathroom is Handicap Accessible.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115
4825 Boxwood Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1610 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4833 Fawn Way # 104
4833 Fawn Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1401 sqft
Dublin, Brookside Clean Remodeled Tri- Level 3Br. 2.5Ba., Comm. Pool, Greenbelt, Near Shops 580 Fwy & BART! - Rent: $3,200 - 3 Bed / 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Dublin
11742 Betlen Dr
11742 Betlen Drive, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1405 sqft
Michelle Hensley - Agt: 925-7855544 - Nicely maintained single story home. Private back yard. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Small dog allowed with approval and pet deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Ramon Village
8492 Valencia Street
8492 Valencia Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1038 sqft
Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Ramon Village
8653 Edenberry Place
8653 Edenberry Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1080 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. - Beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Designer paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Includes wood floors, custom light fixtures and open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6986 STAGECOACH RD
6986 Stagecoach Drive, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Stephanie Zhou - 925-963-1468 - Locate in Charming Alamo Creek. End upper unit. Offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom. 1 car garage. 1 parking spot. Built in 1992. 1,080 sqft of living size. Vaulted ceiling. Updated kitchen. Newer microwave.
City Guide for Dublin, CA

In December 2011, in Dublin, California, the crew of "MythBusters" sent a cannonball skyward, and it hit a residence close to where the show was filming, damaging a car as well. Residents later dubbed the day, "Victory in the Battle for Dublin."

The city itself is a suburb located in the eastern portion of the San Francisco Bay Area in Alameda County. It is just to the north of I-580 and I-680. The city of 46,000 people, which was once called Amador, is home to some large companies, including Sybase, Inc., Medley Health, and Arlen Ness. It is home to the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, also known as Camp Parks, and the Santa Rita Jail. For those people planning to move into the city, getting to know the area well is important. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dublin, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dublin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDublin 3 BedroomsDublin Accessible ApartmentsDublin Apartments under $2,200Dublin Apartments under $2,600Dublin Apartments under $2,800
Dublin Apartments with BalconyDublin Apartments with GarageDublin Apartments with GymDublin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDublin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDublin Apartments with ParkingDublin Apartments with Pool
Dublin Apartments with Washer-DryerDublin Cheap PlacesDublin Dog Friendly ApartmentsDublin Furnished ApartmentsDublin Pet Friendly PlacesDublin Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Dublin

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco