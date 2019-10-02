All apartments in Duarte
851 Swiss Trails

851 Swiss Trl · No Longer Available
Location

851 Swiss Trl, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
A unique find - Premier unit location within a highly sought after complex, Park Place Villas in north Duarte. Exclusive end unit at the rear of the complex offers a rare side yard and patio in addition to the front patio. It feels more like a single family residence.
This two story townhouse is in pristine condition. Living room has 2 story vaulted ceiling with fireplace and sliding glass door to front patio.Dining room with ceiling fan and plantation shutters is adjacent to the kitchen with barstools. Kitchen has new stainless steel sink and includes all built in appliances. There is one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. A backdoor leads to a rear patio and two car garage with laundry and secure access to house. Upstairs there is a bedroom and bathroom. The master suite features a cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan, walk in closet and sliding door to a large balcony with mountain views as well as master bath.
This unit is complete with central heat and air. Complex is quiet, well cared for, plenty of guest parking, and sparkling community pool, spa, and entertainment area. Make this unit yours.

(RLNE2562569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Swiss Trails have any available units?
851 Swiss Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 851 Swiss Trails have?
Some of 851 Swiss Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Swiss Trails currently offering any rent specials?
851 Swiss Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Swiss Trails pet-friendly?
No, 851 Swiss Trails is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 851 Swiss Trails offer parking?
Yes, 851 Swiss Trails offers parking.
Does 851 Swiss Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 Swiss Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Swiss Trails have a pool?
Yes, 851 Swiss Trails has a pool.
Does 851 Swiss Trails have accessible units?
No, 851 Swiss Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Swiss Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 Swiss Trails has units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Swiss Trails have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 851 Swiss Trails has units with air conditioning.
