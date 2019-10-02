851 Swiss Trails

Amenities

A unique find - Premier unit location within a highly sought after complex, Park Place Villas in north Duarte. Exclusive end unit at the rear of the complex offers a rare side yard and patio in addition to the front patio. It feels more like a single family residence.

This two story townhouse is in pristine condition. Living room has 2 story vaulted ceiling with fireplace and sliding glass door to front patio.Dining room with ceiling fan and plantation shutters is adjacent to the kitchen with barstools. Kitchen has new stainless steel sink and includes all built in appliances. There is one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. A backdoor leads to a rear patio and two car garage with laundry and secure access to house. Upstairs there is a bedroom and bathroom. The master suite features a cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan, walk in closet and sliding door to a large balcony with mountain views as well as master bath.

This unit is complete with central heat and air. Complex is quiet, well cared for, plenty of guest parking, and sparkling community pool, spa, and entertainment area. Make this unit yours.



(RLNE2562569)