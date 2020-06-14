Apartment List
/
CA
/
duarte
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Duarte, CA with garage

Duarte apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1194 E GALEN ST
1194 Galen St, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
858 sqft
Cozy 2bedroom house with large yard! - STATUS Ready to show! Call office for an appointment! Great 2bedroom house with new wood laminate & fresh paint throughout! Huge back yard across from school. It has a 1car garage. Close to schools and fwy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Duarte
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Monrovia
13 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006
4396 Lynd Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom front house located in Arcadia. In close approximate to El Monte and Monrovia. Easy Access to the 605 freeway, and within close approximate to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and many more.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
504 E Dalton Ave
504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,780
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
615 Linwood Ave C
615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477 Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
333 Diamond Street #B
333 Diamond St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1812 sqft
MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
750 E. 5th #7
750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1204 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show, call for appointment! Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet. Updated kitchen is bright and open.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
River East
1 Unit Available
11407 Garvey Ave
11407 Garvey Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new townhome in El Monte, CA. Gated neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, with a spacious kitchen, living room, and a balcony. 1 Large garage for two vehicles. Walk-in Closet and high ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
126 E Colorado Boulevard
126 Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car parking in a shared garage in the City of Arcadia. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Newly installed wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Covina-Valley
1 Unit Available
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
2000 Holly Avenue
2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3038 sqft
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
1511 N Sunset Ave
1511 North Sunset Avenue, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1628 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Azusa. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 8th 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Forest Court
27 Silver Forest Court, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2480 sqft
Beautiful single-family home at the gateway of the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home provides an open floor plan, open kitchen with island, wood floors, formal entry, full 2-car garage, ample back-yard and plenty of storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
334 N Fenimore Avenue
334 N Fenimore Ave, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1850 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Great Location in the City of Azusa...CITRUS JUNCTION. Azusa Pacific University is just a block away and Citrus College is around the corner.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
532 W Lemon Avenue
532 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1692 sqft
This cozy Single Family House located on the desirable area of Arcadia. Living room with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen. Nice size bedrooms. Nice backyard with patio and pool with fence. 2 Car attached garage.
City Guide for Duarte, CA

"Duarte is a weird accumulation of things, a strange kind of melting pot -- Spanish, Okie, Black, Midwestern elements all jumbled together." - Sam Shepard

Life in Duarte may revolve around its more flamboyant neighbor, Los Angeles, but it's got a history older than civilizationback in the days when nomads were kings and the expansive mountains were their playground. Nestled at the foothills of San Gabriel Mountains, with the cities of Irwindale, Monrovia and Bradbury adjacent, the city remains somewhat detached from the big city glamour; yet close enough for go-getters to seize whatever holds their fancy in major metropolis like LA. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Duarte, CA

Duarte apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Duarte 2 BedroomsDuarte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuarte 3 Bedrooms
Duarte Apartments with BalconyDuarte Apartments with GarageDuarte Apartments with Parking
Duarte Apartments with PoolDuarte Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles