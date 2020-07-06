All apartments in Downey
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

9561 Gallatin Rd

9561 Gallatin Road · No Longer Available
Location

9561 Gallatin Road, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
This 2, 273 square foot 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on a 10, 066 square foot lot and features a large living and family room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, inside laundry and lovely yard with pool/spa in the great city of Downey. It also offers a 2 car extended garage with storage and counter space. This home offers a great floor plan with natural light, tall ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The closest grocery stores are A1 Food Store, Ralphs and Northgate Super Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Nearby restaurants include Luna Maya Restaurant, Restaurant La Minerva and Pronto Pizza. 9561 Gallatin Rd is near John Anson Ford Park and Golden Park.

(RLNE34107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9561 Gallatin Rd have any available units?
9561 Gallatin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9561 Gallatin Rd have?
Some of 9561 Gallatin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9561 Gallatin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9561 Gallatin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9561 Gallatin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9561 Gallatin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9561 Gallatin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9561 Gallatin Rd offers parking.
Does 9561 Gallatin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9561 Gallatin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9561 Gallatin Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9561 Gallatin Rd has a pool.
Does 9561 Gallatin Rd have accessible units?
No, 9561 Gallatin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9561 Gallatin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9561 Gallatin Rd has units with dishwashers.

