This 2, 273 square foot 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on a 10, 066 square foot lot and features a large living and family room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, inside laundry and lovely yard with pool/spa in the great city of Downey. It also offers a 2 car extended garage with storage and counter space. This home offers a great floor plan with natural light, tall ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The closest grocery stores are A1 Food Store, Ralphs and Northgate Super Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Nearby restaurants include Luna Maya Restaurant, Restaurant La Minerva and Pronto Pizza. 9561 Gallatin Rd is near John Anson Ford Park and Golden Park.



