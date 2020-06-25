All apartments in Downey
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

8334 E. 6th St.

8334 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

8334 6th St, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming and Modern Craftsman Home! - Great Residential Street, Large Lot.

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Modern House with Abundant Parking, Large Backyard, and Garage.

Beautiful flooring throughout, lots of natural light, great layout. Modern Kitchen with newer shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, HUGE DEN that can be functional as the 3rd bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

Tenant pays all utilities, gardener provided.
1 Year Lease
Pets considered with additional deposit
Washer/Dryer Hookups in Garage.

Please call our office with more information.
Thank you!
Palazzo Realty, Inc.

(RLNE4854375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8334 E. 6th St. have any available units?
8334 E. 6th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8334 E. 6th St. have?
Some of 8334 E. 6th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8334 E. 6th St. currently offering any rent specials?
8334 E. 6th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8334 E. 6th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8334 E. 6th St. is pet friendly.
Does 8334 E. 6th St. offer parking?
Yes, 8334 E. 6th St. offers parking.
Does 8334 E. 6th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8334 E. 6th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8334 E. 6th St. have a pool?
No, 8334 E. 6th St. does not have a pool.
Does 8334 E. 6th St. have accessible units?
No, 8334 E. 6th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8334 E. 6th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8334 E. 6th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
