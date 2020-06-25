8334 E. 6th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming and Modern Craftsman Home! - Great Residential Street, Large Lot.



3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Modern House with Abundant Parking, Large Backyard, and Garage.



Beautiful flooring throughout, lots of natural light, great layout. Modern Kitchen with newer shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, HUGE DEN that can be functional as the 3rd bedroom with en-suite bathroom.



Tenant pays all utilities, gardener provided.

1 Year Lease

Pets considered with additional deposit

Washer/Dryer Hookups in Garage.



Please call our office with more information.

Thank you!

Palazzo Realty, Inc.



(RLNE4854375)