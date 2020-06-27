All apartments in Downey
7836 Allengrove St

7836 Allengrove Street · No Longer Available
Location

7836 Allengrove Street, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Very nice home with hardwood and tile floors, very well maintained. Comes with Dishwasher/Microwave/Built-in stove and oven.
Property has central heat and air, nice covered patio, and a large storage shed in the back yard.
2 Car detached garage, located on a nice street in North Downey
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7836 Allengrove St have any available units?
7836 Allengrove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7836 Allengrove St have?
Some of 7836 Allengrove St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7836 Allengrove St currently offering any rent specials?
7836 Allengrove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7836 Allengrove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7836 Allengrove St is pet friendly.
Does 7836 Allengrove St offer parking?
Yes, 7836 Allengrove St offers parking.
Does 7836 Allengrove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7836 Allengrove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7836 Allengrove St have a pool?
No, 7836 Allengrove St does not have a pool.
Does 7836 Allengrove St have accessible units?
Yes, 7836 Allengrove St has accessible units.
Does 7836 Allengrove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7836 Allengrove St has units with dishwashers.
