7836 Allengrove St

Amenities
Very nice home with hardwood and tile floors, very well maintained. Comes with Dishwasher/Microwave/Built-in stove and oven.
Property has central heat and air, nice covered patio, and a large storage shed in the back yard.
2 Car detached garage, located on a nice street in North Downey
Very nice home with hardwood and tile floors, very well maintained. Comes with Dishwasher/Microwave/Built-in stove and oven.
Property has central heat and air, nice covered patio, and a large storage shed in the back yard.
2 Car detached garage, located on a nice street in North Downey