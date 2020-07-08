All apartments in Downey
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

7318 Quill Dr

7318 Quill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7318 Quill Dr, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6da0b80a1 ---- This spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo is located across the street from the Los Amigos country club and golf course in a quiet community. The complex features a clubhouse and pool. Laminate flooring throughout. Has a laundry room in the unit with washer and dryer included. Central heating and AC. Comes with dishwasher, stove and fridge. Master bedroom has it\'s own bathroom with double sinks and sliding glass door to a large patio. Lots of trees and grass to play in. Well maintained property and complex. Assigned carport parking as well. This unit has it all. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. Owner pays for water and trash. Near West Middle School. This property won\'t last long! *Parking included - 2 spots *Community pool & Clubhouse *Washer/Dryer inside unit *Private patio *Gated entry *Trash and water included Near Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Buena Park, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Cudahy, Cypress, Downey, El Monte, Gardena, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, Hawthorne, Inglewood, La Habra, La Mirada, La Palma, Lakewood, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Maywood, Montebello, Norwalk, Paramount, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Gate, Whittier Do not let this gem getaway! Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmsouthland.com at the top of the page under \"search rentals\"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 Quill Dr have any available units?
7318 Quill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7318 Quill Dr have?
Some of 7318 Quill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 Quill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7318 Quill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 Quill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7318 Quill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7318 Quill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7318 Quill Dr offers parking.
Does 7318 Quill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7318 Quill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 Quill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7318 Quill Dr has a pool.
Does 7318 Quill Dr have accessible units?
No, 7318 Quill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 Quill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7318 Quill Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
