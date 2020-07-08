7318 Quill Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6da0b80a1 ---- This spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo is located across the street from the Los Amigos country club and golf course in a quiet community. The complex features a clubhouse and pool. Laminate flooring throughout. Has a laundry room in the unit with washer and dryer included. Central heating and AC. Comes with dishwasher, stove and fridge. Master bedroom has it\'s own bathroom with double sinks and sliding glass door to a large patio. Lots of trees and grass to play in. Well maintained property and complex. Assigned carport parking as well. This unit has it all. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. Owner pays for water and trash. Near West Middle School. This property won\'t last long! *Parking included - 2 spots *Community pool & Clubhouse *Washer/Dryer inside unit *Private patio *Gated entry *Trash and water included Near Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Buena Park, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Cudahy, Cypress, Downey, El Monte, Gardena, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, Hawthorne, Inglewood, La Habra, La Mirada, La Palma, Lakewood, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Maywood, Montebello, Norwalk, Paramount, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Gate, Whittier Do not let this gem getaway! Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmsouthland.com at the top of the page under \"search rentals\"