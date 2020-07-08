All apartments in Downey
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

12719 Lakewood Blvd

12719 Lakewood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Lakewood Boulevard, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Private HOUSE - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath PLUS Finished garage with closet and enclosed laundry room Wood Floor in Living room and Bedrooms plus garage Fully insulated walls and ceiling Recessed Lights across the entire HOUSE Central Air with NEST Thermostat NEST Doorbell Remodeled Kitchen with granite counter tops Remodeled Bathroom Rooms with Built in ethernet connections for easy internet access in each room Parking for up to 3 Cars Exterior Outlets for plug/electric vehicles Month to Month Rental Agreement.

(RLNE5265893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 Lakewood Blvd have any available units?
12719 Lakewood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 12719 Lakewood Blvd have?
Some of 12719 Lakewood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 Lakewood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Lakewood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Lakewood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12719 Lakewood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12719 Lakewood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12719 Lakewood Blvd offers parking.
Does 12719 Lakewood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12719 Lakewood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Lakewood Blvd have a pool?
No, 12719 Lakewood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12719 Lakewood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12719 Lakewood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 Lakewood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12719 Lakewood Blvd has units with dishwashers.

