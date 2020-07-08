12719 Lakewood Blvd

Private HOUSE - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath PLUS Finished garage with closet and enclosed laundry room Wood Floor in Living room and Bedrooms plus garage Fully insulated walls and ceiling Recessed Lights across the entire HOUSE Central Air with NEST Thermostat NEST Doorbell Remodeled Kitchen with granite counter tops Remodeled Bathroom Rooms with Built in ethernet connections for easy internet access in each room Parking for up to 3 Cars Exterior Outlets for plug/electric vehicles Month to Month Rental Agreement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
