12719 Lakewood Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Private HOUSE - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath PLUS Finished garage with closet and enclosed laundry room Wood Floor in Living room and Bedrooms plus garage Fully insulated walls and ceiling Recessed Lights across the entire HOUSE Central Air with NEST Thermostat NEST Doorbell Remodeled Kitchen with granite counter tops Remodeled Bathroom Rooms with Built in ethernet connections for easy internet access in each room Parking for up to 3 Cars Exterior Outlets for plug/electric vehicles Month to Month Rental Agreement.



(RLNE5265893)