Downey, CA
12416 Rose Ave A
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

12416 Rose Ave A

12416 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12416 Rose Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled spacious apartment - Property Id: 254799

Must see this newly remodeled spacious apartment!! New Beautiful dark maple customized kitchen and bathroom! Spacious bedroom and living room in prime location! Located on Lakewood blvd only blocks away from 105 fwy; Downey landing restaurants and shopping! Parking space, gas, and trash included in rent! Call Martin at 562-688-7285 for walk through.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254799
Property Id 254799

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5679738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12416 Rose Ave A have any available units?
12416 Rose Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 12416 Rose Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
12416 Rose Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12416 Rose Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 12416 Rose Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 12416 Rose Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 12416 Rose Ave A offers parking.
Does 12416 Rose Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12416 Rose Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12416 Rose Ave A have a pool?
No, 12416 Rose Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 12416 Rose Ave A have accessible units?
No, 12416 Rose Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 12416 Rose Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12416 Rose Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12416 Rose Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 12416 Rose Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.

