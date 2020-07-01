12416 Rose Ave A

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled spacious apartment - Property Id: 254799



Must see this newly remodeled spacious apartment!! New Beautiful dark maple customized kitchen and bathroom! Spacious bedroom and living room in prime location! Located on Lakewood blvd only blocks away from 105 fwy; Downey landing restaurants and shopping! Parking space, gas, and trash included in rent! Call Martin at 562-688-7285 for walk through.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254799

Property Id 254799



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5679738)