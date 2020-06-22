All apartments in Downey
11719 Morning Avenue
11719 Morning Avenue

11719 Morning Avenue · (562) 860-2626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11719 Morning Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
DREAMY, BEAUTIFUL & WELL-MAINTAINED HOME located in the quiet and best area of Downey. This charming house boast of a huge family room w/ a fancy wetbar, big attic w/ cabinet spaces that can be used as children's playroom, elegant master's bedroom with mirrored cabinets, huge master bath w/ jacuzzi tub & bidet and a big & cozy covered patio where you can relax over a cup of coffee and a good book. The plush front lawn, 1 attached garage and 2 parking spaces and built-in bbq at the back are a major plus and much more. Centrally located; close to freeway 710 & 5, schools, parks, dining, shopping and just 5 minutes away to PIH Downey Hospital. Stop looking and grab this rare opportunity now. Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11719 Morning Avenue have any available units?
11719 Morning Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 11719 Morning Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11719 Morning Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11719 Morning Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11719 Morning Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11719 Morning Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11719 Morning Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11719 Morning Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11719 Morning Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11719 Morning Avenue have a pool?
No, 11719 Morning Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11719 Morning Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11719 Morning Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11719 Morning Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11719 Morning Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11719 Morning Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11719 Morning Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
