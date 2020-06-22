11719 Morning Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

DREAMY, BEAUTIFUL & WELL-MAINTAINED HOME located in the quiet and best area of Downey. This charming house boast of a huge family room w/ a fancy wetbar, big attic w/ cabinet spaces that can be used as children's playroom, elegant master's bedroom with mirrored cabinets, huge master bath w/ jacuzzi tub & bidet and a big & cozy covered patio where you can relax over a cup of coffee and a good book. The plush front lawn, 1 attached garage and 2 parking spaces and built-in bbq at the back are a major plus and much more. Centrally located; close to freeway 710 & 5, schools, parks, dining, shopping and just 5 minutes away to PIH Downey Hospital. Stop looking and grab this rare opportunity now. Contact us today!