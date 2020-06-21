All apartments in Downey
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

10544 La Reina Avenue

10544 La Reina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10544 La Reina Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment with parking
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit located on the upper level of a 4 unit building. Faux wood plank floors and freshly painted walls. The kitchen has tiled counter tops, plenty of cabinet space, electric cook top and new dishwasher. Hall bath has an additional powder room. Master bedroom has large closet and en-suite bathroom with walk in shower.

1-car garage parking and an additional parking space in the lot. Water is included with rent.
Coin laundry on site. No pets. No smoking.

TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Frances Delgado at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.

MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 600+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.

Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker DRE## 01281364

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10544 La Reina Avenue have any available units?
10544 La Reina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10544 La Reina Avenue have?
Some of 10544 La Reina Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10544 La Reina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10544 La Reina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 La Reina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10544 La Reina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10544 La Reina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10544 La Reina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10544 La Reina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10544 La Reina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 La Reina Avenue have a pool?
No, 10544 La Reina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10544 La Reina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10544 La Reina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 La Reina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10544 La Reina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
