10544 La Reina Avenue

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment with parking

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit located on the upper level of a 4 unit building. Faux wood plank floors and freshly painted walls. The kitchen has tiled counter tops, plenty of cabinet space, electric cook top and new dishwasher. Hall bath has an additional powder room. Master bedroom has large closet and en-suite bathroom with walk in shower.



1-car garage parking and an additional parking space in the lot. Water is included with rent.

Coin laundry on site. No pets. No smoking.



TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Frances Delgado at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.



TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.



MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 600+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.



Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker DRE## 01281364



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.