3 bedroom apartments
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dixon, CA
1 Unit Available
1660 Gill Drive
1660 Gill Drive, Dixon, CA
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Dixon - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Dixon. Comes with both a family room and living room, 3-car garage, large fenced yard, central heat/air, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
1190 Woodman Way
1190 Woodman Way, Dixon, CA
1190 Woodman Way Available 07/01/20 1190 Woodman Way (For Rent) Dixon - COMING AVAILABLE IN JULY 2020 Open floor plan - single story home; 4 bedroom + 2 full bathrooms. Located in the Watson Ranch Subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Dixon
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2728 Rubicon Avenue
2728 Rubicon Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2728 Rubicon Avenue Available 09/05/20 Single Family Home in West Davis - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath West Davis home located in the Patwin/Emerson School District. Features two living spaces and a large fenced yard with fruit trees and garden area.
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2322 Muir Woods Place
2322 Muir Woods Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
988 sqft
West Davis cozy cul-de-sac home with laminate floors through much of the home. Large bedroom closets. Serene peaceful location near walking trails. Washer and dryer are included. No garage, but the home does have a covered carport.
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2712 Ottowa Avenue
2712 Ottowa Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1062 sqft
West Davis Charmer. 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths, located on a corner lot with wrap around yards and private courtyard. Very well maintained with newly painted fence and interior. Spacious living room with fireplace and a larger kitchen.
1 Unit Available
8163 Robben Road
8163 Robben Road, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3094 sqft
8163 Robben Road Available 05/01/20 8163 Robben Road (For Rent) Dixon, CA 95620 - Private country property located in Dixon (3.7 miles) from town - Single story home with detached garages and upstairs guest room; deck w/ half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Dixon
South Davis
19 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located within the desirable south area which is minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
10 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
12 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,021
1331 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1360 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
1 Unit Available
840 Turquoise Street
840 Turquoise Street, Vacaville, CA
Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
319 Temple Drive
319 Temple Drive, Vacaville, CA
319 Temple Drive Available 07/08/20 Nicely updated and well maintained home with a large back yard! - Nicely updated and well maintained home with a large back yard! (RLNE5840144)
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1214 Colgate Dr
1214 Colgate Drive, Davis, CA
1214 Colgate Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus room Steps away from DownTown Davis! - This is a Great opportunity to live in a 4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to downtown Davis and a short bike ride to UC Davis.
1 Unit Available
149 Highland Avenue
149 Highland Avenue, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,569
1328 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
136 Berryessa Drive
136 Berryessa Drive, Vacaville, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
621 Villanova Dr
621 Villanova Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1311 sqft
Short Term Lease- Newly Remodled - 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath- $2200 Washer and Dryer, Brand New Central Heat and Air Available for month to month lease- for approx. 6 months Owner is selling property No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785910)
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1714 Monarch Lane
1714 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1092 sqft
1714 Monarch Lane Available 09/01/20 This is a sweet 3 bedroom home in East Davis available Sep 1, 2020 - This sweet family home has 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Great room concept. open and bright. A very cozy backyard for gardening.
East Davis
1 Unit Available
2102 Loyola Drive
2102 Loyola Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Story Home - This is not a fall rental. Home available for immediate occupancy. Three bedroom two bathroom East Davis home has new carpet and paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
273 Sparrow St.
273 Sparrow Street, Vacaville, CA
Meadowlands - Hardwood flooring, family room. Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Nice backyard. Landscape service included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
1 Unit Available
518 Shannon Dr.
518 Shannon Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
518 Shannon Dr. - Browns Valley Newly updated kitchen, new carpet. Close to freeway. Small pets only. Please call to view. 707-447-8501 *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Downtown Davis
1 Unit Available
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.
North Davis
1 Unit Available
603 Hermosa Place
603 Hermosa Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
603 Hermosa Place Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Davis - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered carport has lots of space and character! Spacious kitchen with dining room. A separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included.
