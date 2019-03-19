All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

960 Golden Springs Drive

960 Golden Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

960 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful townhouse in the Cimarron Oaks community of N. Diamond Bar. This home shows like a model, move in condition! Very private floor plan with nobody below. An attached two car garage for convenient parking. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and living room. Beautiful wood floors throughout, designer paint. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Enjoy the relaxing balcony off of the nook, near the kitchen and living room area. Neutral white cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel sink and appliances. Gas stove and oven. The refrigerator is negotiable. New microwave and dishwasher. Laminate wood flooring in the living area and bedrooms. Vaulted living room ceiling with high windows, tile accented fireplace. Tile flooring in the bathrooms. A nice and bright interior with lots of natural lighting! You'll love the laundry hookups in the garage and washer and dryer are negotiable. This home is close to the community pool and spa and tennis courts are a short walk away. Stroll through the well kept grounds, situated against the natural hills of Diamond Bar. Excellent award winning schools and nearby shopping. 10 minute walk to Peterson Park, featuring community soccer, football, and baseball events with lighted sports fields. Dues include roof and exterior maintenance. Fire insurance and water bill too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Golden Springs Drive have any available units?
960 Golden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 960 Golden Springs Drive have?
Some of 960 Golden Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Golden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
960 Golden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Golden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 960 Golden Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 960 Golden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 960 Golden Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 960 Golden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 Golden Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Golden Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 960 Golden Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 960 Golden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 960 Golden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Golden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 Golden Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Golden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Golden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
