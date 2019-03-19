960 Golden Springs Drive

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in the Cimarron Oaks community of N. Diamond Bar. This home shows like a model, move in condition! Very private floor plan with nobody below. An attached two car garage for convenient parking. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and living room. Beautiful wood floors throughout, designer paint. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Enjoy the relaxing balcony off of the nook, near the kitchen and living room area. Neutral white cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel sink and appliances. Gas stove and oven. The refrigerator is negotiable. New microwave and dishwasher. Laminate wood flooring in the living area and bedrooms. Vaulted living room ceiling with high windows, tile accented fireplace. Tile flooring in the bathrooms. A nice and bright interior with lots of natural lighting! You'll love the laundry hookups in the garage and washer and dryer are negotiable. This home is close to the community pool and spa and tennis courts are a short walk away. Stroll through the well kept grounds, situated against the natural hills of Diamond Bar. Excellent award winning schools and nearby shopping. 10 minute walk to Peterson Park, featuring community soccer, football, and baseball events with lighted sports fields. Dues include roof and exterior maintenance. Fire insurance and water bill too.