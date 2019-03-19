3458 Castlerock Road

Amenities

Very nice 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with a pool located in Diamond Bar. This property is commuter friendly as it is conveniently located near the 57 freeway. Located within close proximity to Castle Rock Elementary School and Diamond Bar High School.



This property has new paint throughout interior, and new blinds + closet doors in the bedrooms. The living room is spacious and features a beautiful brick fireplace, perfect for the winter months. The living room also has a sliding glass door that overlooks the pool. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, perfect for storage, and granite counter tops! The four bedrooms are spacious. The master bedroom has lots of closet space and a separate door that leads out to the pool area.



Very spacious backyard with a very nice pool. ***Gardener and Pool Service is included with the rent***. Two-car attached garage with lots of space. This property is a definite must see!



For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.