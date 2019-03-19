All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 3458 Castlerock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
3458 Castlerock Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3458 Castlerock Road

3458 Castle Rock Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3458 Castle Rock Rd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with a pool located in Diamond Bar. This property is commuter friendly as it is conveniently located near the 57 freeway. Located within close proximity to Castle Rock Elementary School and Diamond Bar High School.

This property has new paint throughout interior, and new blinds + closet doors in the bedrooms. The living room is spacious and features a beautiful brick fireplace, perfect for the winter months. The living room also has a sliding glass door that overlooks the pool. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, perfect for storage, and granite counter tops! The four bedrooms are spacious. The master bedroom has lots of closet space and a separate door that leads out to the pool area.

Very spacious backyard with a very nice pool. ***Gardener and Pool Service is included with the rent***. Two-car attached garage with lots of space. This property is a definite must see!

For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3458 Castlerock Road have any available units?
3458 Castlerock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 3458 Castlerock Road have?
Some of 3458 Castlerock Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3458 Castlerock Road currently offering any rent specials?
3458 Castlerock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3458 Castlerock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3458 Castlerock Road is pet friendly.
Does 3458 Castlerock Road offer parking?
Yes, 3458 Castlerock Road offers parking.
Does 3458 Castlerock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3458 Castlerock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3458 Castlerock Road have a pool?
Yes, 3458 Castlerock Road has a pool.
Does 3458 Castlerock Road have accessible units?
No, 3458 Castlerock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3458 Castlerock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3458 Castlerock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3458 Castlerock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3458 Castlerock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles