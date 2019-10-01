3202 Bent Twig Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a corner lot, on the top of the hill in Diamond Ridge Track, hard to find a single-story home is now available for lease.. It offers an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with two car attached garage, newer central air and heating. Recently painted, light and bright, home with gourmet kitchen, new electric stove, new dishwasher. Open kitchen, separate dining area, the family room, huge living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious backyard with two patios. The large master bedroom looks over the backyard, walk-in closet, dressing area, and step-down tub. Very desirable area, Walnut school district, near shopping and freeways.