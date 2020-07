23922 Minnequa Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR LEASE. FRONT ENTRY DOUBLE DOORS, SKYLIGHT AT ENTRACE. VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT CENTRAL AIR. HIGH CEILING AND ROOMS ARE ALWAYS SUNNY AND BRIGHT. DOWNSTAIRS THERE IS A LARGE OVERSIZED LIVING ROOM. FORMAL DINING. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN. DOWNSTAIRS MAIN BEDROOM AND ¾ BATH. UPSTAIRS YOU HAVE A THREE BEDROOMS. GORGEOUS FRONT AND PRIVATE BIG BACK YARD. GREAT CURB APPEAL ASSOCIATION POOL AND TENNIS COURTS. EASY ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY SHOPPING CENTERS, FWYS, AND METRO LINK. THIS IS THE RIGHT HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY.