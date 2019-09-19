23787 Highland Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

This gorgeous condo built on a corner lot with breathtaking view. Recessed ceiling lightings in upstairs and downstairs. Living room has an elegance fireplace with carpet floor. Access a private balcony with beautiful flowers through a sliding door for BBQ with your family. Gourmet kitchen features the brown tile countertops, white cabinets, and built-in microwave. The carpet floors in living room and both bedrooms, tiles in kitchen and both bathrooms. Two bedrooms are on upstairs with a common bathroom with a bathtub and two sink area. Walking closet in spacious master bedroom. Property is well maintained and clean. It's a comfortable living space!