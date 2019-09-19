All apartments in Diamond Bar
23787 Highland Valley Road

23787 Highland Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

23787 Highland Valley Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
bathtub
carpet
This gorgeous condo built on a corner lot with breathtaking view. Recessed ceiling lightings in upstairs and downstairs. Living room has an elegance fireplace with carpet floor. Access a private balcony with beautiful flowers through a sliding door for BBQ with your family. Gourmet kitchen features the brown tile countertops, white cabinets, and built-in microwave. The carpet floors in living room and both bedrooms, tiles in kitchen and both bathrooms. Two bedrooms are on upstairs with a common bathroom with a bathtub and two sink area. Walking closet in spacious master bedroom. Property is well maintained and clean. It's a comfortable living space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23787 Highland Valley Road have any available units?
23787 Highland Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23787 Highland Valley Road have?
Some of 23787 Highland Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23787 Highland Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
23787 Highland Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23787 Highland Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 23787 Highland Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23787 Highland Valley Road offer parking?
No, 23787 Highland Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 23787 Highland Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23787 Highland Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23787 Highland Valley Road have a pool?
No, 23787 Highland Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 23787 Highland Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 23787 Highland Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23787 Highland Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23787 Highland Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23787 Highland Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23787 Highland Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
